Craig Hallum Trims Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Target Price to $10.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
NYSE:PL opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.15.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
