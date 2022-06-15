Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,650 ($44.30) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,810 ($46.24).

