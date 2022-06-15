Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €10.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €10.70 ($11.15) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.96) to €12.40 ($12.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY remained flat at $$4.54 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 665,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,622. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.78. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

