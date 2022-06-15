Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Shares Down 0.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 117,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 164,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

