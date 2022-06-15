Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.70 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Cricut stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. Cricut has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $47.36.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 696,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $3,625,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cricut by 75.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cricut by 32.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $1,514,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.