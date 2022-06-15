Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.70 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Cricut stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. Cricut has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. Cricut’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 696,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $3,625,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cricut by 75.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cricut by 32.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $1,514,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

