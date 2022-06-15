Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.70 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.53. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cricut shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 2,819 shares changing hands.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 696,104 shares of company stock worth $8,844,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

