Critical Comparison: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Park National (NYSE:PRK)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CF Bankshares pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Park National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Park National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $63.99 million 1.70 $18.45 million $2.50 8.30 Park National $475.80 million 4.10 $153.95 million $9.15 13.12

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 28.49% 13.33% 1.12% Park National 31.96% 13.66% 1.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Park National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CF Bankshares and Park National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Park National beats CF Bankshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares (Get Rating)

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and treasury management depository services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, and Summit counties, Ohio; and a loan production office located in Franklin County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

About Park National (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

