Critical Comparison: Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB) & Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 4.19 -$68.98 million ($1.22) -6.36 Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) $117.93 billion 0.00 $39.37 billion $13.22 N/A

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Similarweb and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 3 0 3.00 Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Similarweb presently has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 168.04%.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -54.07% -88.43% -34.75% Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) 31.20% 28.74% 22.28%

Summary

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) beats Similarweb on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising virtual reality hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

