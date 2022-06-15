Critical Contrast: AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) vs. Its Competitors

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AST SpaceMobile to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 AST SpaceMobile Competitors 124 429 606 19 2.44

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.01%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 65.20%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34% AST SpaceMobile Competitors -91.28% -63.89% -12.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million -$18.97 million -10.44 AST SpaceMobile Competitors $3.19 billion $344.44 million 1.41

AST SpaceMobile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile rivals beat AST SpaceMobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.