Critical Review: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -6.34% 3.21% 3.05% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 11.60% 10.97% 6.19%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CleanSpark and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 3 0 3.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60

CleanSpark currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 187.88%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.99%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $49.44 million 3.67 -$21.81 million ($0.29) -15.17 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.22 $134.44 million $1.12 14.12

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.79, indicating that its share price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc. provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets. This segment also offers microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions comprising mPulse and mVoult, which are control platforms that enables integration and optimization of multiple energy sources; Canvas, a middleware for grid operators and aggregators to administrate load shifting programs; Plaid, a middleware for controls and Internet-of-Things products companies to participate in load shifting programs; and mVSO, an energy modeling software for internal microgrid design, as well as owns gasification energy technologies for various applications, such as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. In addition, it provides design, software development, and other technology-based consulting services; data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

