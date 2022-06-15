Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Insider Purchases A$88,200.00 in Stock

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Rating) insider Tanya Cox bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,200.00 ($61,250.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Cromwell Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 30 June 2020, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, a direct property investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

