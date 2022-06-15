Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading 7.8% Higher

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.48. 4,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 450,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $757.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $10,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $8,760,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $5,862,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

