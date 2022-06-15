CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

CFB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $654.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.