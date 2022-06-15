Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.26. 8,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Crown has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

