CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.44. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 70,175 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -5.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $76,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 465,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.