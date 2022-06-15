CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $101.94

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.94 and last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 1255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSWI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 16.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,623,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

