CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

CSX stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

