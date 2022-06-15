CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Up 41.2% in May

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the May 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 472.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 288,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTIC opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $591.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.98. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.