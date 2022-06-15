CTO Realty Growth Stock to Split on Friday, July 1st (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of CTO opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,214.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $727,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

