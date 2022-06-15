Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.58. Cue Health shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 5,348 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.
Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)
Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.
