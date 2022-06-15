Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.58. Cue Health shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 5,348 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter worth about $145,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

