Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CFR. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

