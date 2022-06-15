Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CFR. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average of $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 65,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

