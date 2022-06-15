CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Down 24.4% in May

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CVAC opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. CureVac has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CureVac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CureVac by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of CureVac by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CureVac by 2,929.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220,107 shares during the last quarter.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

