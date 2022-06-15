Currys (LON:CURY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.20

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.20 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 75.51 ($0.92), with a volume of 92128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.95 ($0.95).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.15) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £888.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £169,638.72 ($205,897.22).

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

