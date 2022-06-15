Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.96

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 4744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,941.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 160,529 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,198,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

