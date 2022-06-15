Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Down 11.1%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 668,068 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37.
Cybin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)
