D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.72

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.72 and last traded at $65.87, with a volume of 167072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

