DA Davidson Weighs in on Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Veritex stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veritex by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veritex by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

