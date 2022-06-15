Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.05

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 352234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.05.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)
