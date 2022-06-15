Daniel Foggo Buys 76,433 Shares of Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT – Get Rating) insider Daniel Foggo purchased 76,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.71 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$54,038.13 ($37,526.48).

Daniel Foggo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plenti Group alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Daniel Foggo purchased 11,475 shares of Plenti Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$8,491.50 ($5,896.88).

On Friday, June 3rd, Daniel Foggo purchased 30,000 shares of Plenti Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$22,440.00 ($15,583.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,647.62, a quick ratio of 58.48 and a current ratio of 59.26.

Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. It offers automotive, renewable energy, and personal loans, as well as consolidate debt, renovation, and legal finances. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plenti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plenti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.