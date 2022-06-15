Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.42. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 102.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 53,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.