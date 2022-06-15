Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $823,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,351 shares of company stock worth $11,337,637. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93. Datadog has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,711,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

