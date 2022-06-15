Datatec Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Datatec in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Edison Inv. Res analyst R. Williamson now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.
Shares of DTTLY opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Datatec has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $5.20.
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.
