Datatec Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Datatec in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Edison Inv. Res analyst R. Williamson now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Get Datatec alerts:

Shares of DTTLY opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Datatec has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.