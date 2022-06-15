Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Short Interest Down 22.5% in May

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE MSP opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Datto has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 131.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $34,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,342.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,816 shares of company stock valued at $12,355,110 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

