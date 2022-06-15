David Heaney Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Rating) insider David Heaney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,450.00 ($7,951.39).
David Heaney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 19th, David Heaney purchased 5,500 shares of Cyclopharm stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,480.00 ($5,194.44).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.83.
About Cyclopharm (Get Rating)
Cyclopharm Limited manufacture and sells medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The Technegas segment offers diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.
