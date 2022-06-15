David Michael Johnson Acquires 20,000 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) Director David Michael Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, David Michael Johnson bought 10,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $150,400.00.

Shares of AURA opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

