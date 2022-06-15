David Michael Johnson Buys 10,000 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) Director David Michael Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, David Michael Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00.

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

