David Sipes Sells 20,399 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $126,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Sipes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $678.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86,170 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in 8X8 by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 152.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

