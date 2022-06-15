David Sproston Acquires 2,500 Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Stock

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) insider David Sproston acquired 2,500 shares of Portmeirion Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £9,975 ($12,107.05).

Portmeirion Group stock traded up GBX 4.25 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 406.75 ($4.94). 16,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,241. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 490.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 584.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.88 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. Portmeirion Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 390 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($11.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.

Get Portmeirion Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.