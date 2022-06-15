DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Update

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of DAVIDsTEA worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About DAVIDsTEA (Get Rating)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.