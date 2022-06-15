Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Shares Down 0.5%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.85. 13,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 34,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36.
