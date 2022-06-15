Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DWSN opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth $295,000.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

