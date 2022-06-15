Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 806,317 shares.The stock last traded at $15.47 and had previously closed at $15.83.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 516,901 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 151,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 590,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.