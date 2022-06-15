DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,935.21

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,935.21 ($72.04) and traded as low as GBX 5,186 ($62.94). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,202 ($63.14), with a volume of 118,423 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCC to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($91.03) to GBX 5,800 ($70.40) in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($84.96) to GBX 7,500 ($91.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($88.00) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,852 ($83.17).

Get DCC alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,839.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,935.21. The company has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 119.93 ($1.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,587 ($67.81) per share, for a total transaction of £55,870 ($67,811.63).

About DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.