De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $121.28

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.28 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 84.90 ($1.03). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09), with a volume of 500,355 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.28. The company has a market capitalization of £176.42 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)
