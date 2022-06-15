De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $121.28

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.28 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 84.90 ($1.03). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09), with a volume of 500,355 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.28. The company has a market capitalization of £176.42 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

