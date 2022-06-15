Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several research firms recently commented on DBTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 801,010 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 67,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBTX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 49,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

