Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 44,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 60,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

