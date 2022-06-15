Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 133566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a market capitalization of C$75.16 million and a P/E ratio of -18.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.11 million for the quarter.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

