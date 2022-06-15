Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.58

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 80.48 ($0.98), with a volume of 509449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($0.98).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 187 ($2.27) to GBX 94 ($1.14) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.74.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.29), for a total value of £42,819.76 ($51,972.04).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

