Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Adam Miller Sells 40,314 Shares

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £32,654.34 ($39,633.86).
Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Adam Miller sold 40,500 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £36,855 ($44,732.37).
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £42,819.76 ($51,972.04).
Shares of LON:ROO traded down GBX 2.39 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 78.62 ($0.95). 3,679,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,601. Deliveroo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.58. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40.
About Deliveroo (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
